Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Hold Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,630,454 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 27,535 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

