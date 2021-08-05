LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Michael Robert Miller Sells 1,500 Shares

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $221.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 26.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LCNB by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LCNB by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.