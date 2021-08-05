Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.