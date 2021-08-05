LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.10 million-$158.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

LMAT opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

