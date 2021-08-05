Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 164.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 88.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

