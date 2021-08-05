Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 10,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,294,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

