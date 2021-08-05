Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 12-Month High at $182.70

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $182.34, with a volume of 691550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.93.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

