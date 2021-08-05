Linamar (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.02

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.02 and last traded at C$72.73, with a volume of 55285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

LNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$77.04.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.232108 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at C$73,416.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

