Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $122,806,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.09.

Airbnb stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.87. The company had a trading volume of 353,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,992. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

