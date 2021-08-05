Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Akerna worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 333.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 196.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KERN traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,663. Akerna Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.62.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KERN shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Akerna Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

