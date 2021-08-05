Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $15.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.50. 1,156,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.91, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

