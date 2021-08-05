Lisk Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $13,990.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00102619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00146911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,831.81 or 0.99679018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00862758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

