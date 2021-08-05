Litentry Market Cap Tops $105.17 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Litentry coin can now be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00009694 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Litentry has a market capitalization of $105.17 million and $47.63 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Litentry

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,518,951 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

