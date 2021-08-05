Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.