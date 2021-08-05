LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.46, but opened at $58.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LivePerson shares last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 21,654 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in LivePerson by 9.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.