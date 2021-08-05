loanDepot, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDI) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 10th

loanDepot’s (NYSE:LDI) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 10th. loanDepot had issued 3,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $53,900,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Bank of America downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82. loanDepot has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $997,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.