loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $22.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

loanDepot stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

