Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $80,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,247. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.