Loki Price Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,295.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.45 or 0.06875336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.01355173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.00364208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00128646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.35 or 0.00628735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.00348066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00293627 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

