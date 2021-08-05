Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Shares Up 3%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lonking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Lonking alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.