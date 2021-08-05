L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRLCY. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $261.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

