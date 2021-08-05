Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

