Lunyr Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,508.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $471,093.61 and approximately $5,508.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00913793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00096673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

