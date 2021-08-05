LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $166.21

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.21 and last traded at $165.65, with a volume of 132800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

