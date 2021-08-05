Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.15.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,382,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,494,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 315.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

