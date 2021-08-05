Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of LYFT opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

