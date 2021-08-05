Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $16.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

