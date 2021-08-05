Mahesh Sadarangani Sells 849 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mahesh Sadarangani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $160,324.65.

NASDAQ WING opened at $175.94 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

