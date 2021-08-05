Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Trading Up 2.9%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 323,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 773,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.42.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 39.11% and a negative net margin of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter.

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

