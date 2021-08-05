Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,733 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,738,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.