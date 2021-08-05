Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 713 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.05. 158,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,063. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

