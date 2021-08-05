Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.12. 3,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

