Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 88,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $12,373,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.52. 70,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,803. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.