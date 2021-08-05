Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises 2.8% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of PIE stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,736. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

