Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 791 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $362.16. The stock had a trading volume of 332,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

