Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,437 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $8,236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 268.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 514,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 503,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 722,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 490,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 15,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

