Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,430 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.16. 175,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

