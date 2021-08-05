Man Group plc Has $345,000 Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of BlueLinx worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 330.67%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,469.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

