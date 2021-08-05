Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 184,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

