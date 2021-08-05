ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

ManTech International has raised its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MANT stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

