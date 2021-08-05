ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.80.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

