Manuel Md Litchman Purchases 86,206 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MBIO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,559. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

MBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 127,947 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

