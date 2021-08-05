Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.46.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.52. 4,732,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.38. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

