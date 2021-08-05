Maple 1-Day Volume Tops $992,886.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $10.27 or 0.00025139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 69.6% higher against the US dollar. Maple has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $992,886.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00906199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042976 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

