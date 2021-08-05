MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HZO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,700. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $4,659,690. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

