MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKTW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

MKTW opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

