Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $368.01 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.27. The company has a market capitalization of $364.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

