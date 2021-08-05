Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,292. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

