Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of MAXR opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

