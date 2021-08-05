M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 137.46 ($1.80). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 170,340 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAA shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.60) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.16 million and a P/E ratio of -136.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.